08.01.2019
PR Newswire

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six Monthly Review

PR Newswire

London, January 8

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:8 January 2019

Name of applicant:Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:6 July 2018To:7 January 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:12,620,001
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):n/a
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):9,505,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:3,115,001

Name of contact:Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:020 3170 8732

