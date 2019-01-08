EY and Kinaxis join forces to drive supply chain reinvention for the digital age

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and Kinaxis Inc. today announced they are forming an alliance to modernize their common clients' end-to-end supply chain capabilities and drive broader digital transformation.

Under this alliance, EY UK and Kinaxis will help clients achieve considerable supply chain efficiencies by adopting a concurrent planning approach that connects people, process and data to offer faster and better decision-making.

Glenn Steinberg, EY Global and EY Americas Leader, Supply Chain and Operations, says:

"Companies with complex supply chains face considerable planning challenges in the form of demand volatility, market uncertainty and unprecedented levels of change. Supply chains must meet customer service levels at the lowest cost and with the highest operational efficiencies, in ways that are agile, flexible and efficient. We are committed to working together to provide advanced digital solutions that help clients align markets, supply chain, operations and finance, and serve their customers with excellence."

The agreement is designed to address clients' challenges in supply chain and help them achieve supply chain excellence. The alliance combines the extensive EY experience in supply chain and operations, consulting, digital transformation and intelligent automation with the industry-leading Kinaxis supply chain planning platform, including augmented intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Jolyon Austin, Supply Chain Transformation Leader, Advisory, Ernst & Young LLP says:

"This is a truly exciting time to be a supply chain practitioner. We are seeing the greatest wave of transformation ever in the supply chain planning area, and we are working with EY clients to help them capitalize on the latest trends. Through our relationship with Kinaxis, we are able to offer our clients an expanded, market-leading approach that will help revolutionize the way they operate."

Paul Carreiro, Chief Revenue Officer, Kinaxis, says:

"The complexity and continuing evolution of supply chain planning require experienced change management, process re-engineering, data integration and implementation capabilities. The integrated and collaborative EY approach to serving their clients aligns with our philosophy and our capabilities to help achieve a consolidated view of the entire supply chain so that clients can plan expected performance, monitor progress and respond to disconnects. Combined this creates a strong foundation for our alliance, and we look forward to working with EY as we help customers move through their digital supply chain journey."

