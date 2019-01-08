Haag-Streit Academy to Host Further 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses in Glasgow

HARLOW, England, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit Academy is delighted to announce that it will host further 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses on 7th and 8thMarch 2019 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow.

The popular Basic and Advanced 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses are designed to help both beginners and experienced Ophthalmic Consultants get the most from their biometers.

The Basic Course covers 'Improving Outcomes' standard biometry methods, while the second day focuses on more advanced techniques, enabling delegates to attend whichever day is more appropriate for their individual learning requirements.

The course will include lectures on topics such as; 'Good biometry practice', 'TORIC IOL surgery' and 'IOL power calculation'. There will also be practical, hands-on workshops that support a range of subjects, including; TORIC IOL planning, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and how to perform IOL power calculations.

The price for each course is just £100 (ex VAT), which will include lunch and refreshments. Delegates who wish to attend both courses will receive a discounted price of £175 (+VAT). Delegates will be able to claim 6.5 CPD points for their attendance on each day.

To book a place on either course, visit https://hsuk.co/improvingoutcomes.