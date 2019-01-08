Bayside Corporation: Bayside Expanding Operations with New Locations in California and Florida

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSDD) ('Bayside or the 'Company') today is pleased to announce that it has signed lease agreements to place Bayside Blockchain branded Cryptocurrency ATMs ('CTMs') in 3 new locations in California and 1 new location in Florida. The Company plans on having the 4 new machines installed and operational this month.

In California, two of the Bayside Blockchain CTMs, powered by Chainbytes, will be installed at the Fruitridge Chevron and at the Shift Change, both in Sacramento, CA, with a third location at the Kwik Pik in Ukiah, CA. The new Florida location will be at the Cybr-Café in Miami Beach.

Carl Ettlinger, Director of Business Development for Bayside, commented, 'We are pleased to work with such great location partners to provide safe, easy, and convenient access to customers who want to buy and sell Bitcoin. We are thrilled to expand our locations in our home state of Florida and in Northern California.'

The placement of the Company's CTMs in these highly visited and trafficked locations is just the latest step in a larger plan to have Bayside Blockchain CTMs conveniently available to consumers and crypto enthusiasts throughout the nation.

Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside, commented, 'We are committed to growing the blockchain ecosystem by investing directly in technology and infrastructure that fuels mass market adoption in the cryptoasset economy.'

Late last year, the Company announced its intention to do a reverse stock split with a ratio of 1 for 15,000 shares. The split, which was approved by the Board and shareholders, was effective as of Monday, January 7, 2019.

About Bayside Corp.:

Bayside Corp . is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol 'BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such projections or statement reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that such projections will be achieved and that actual results could differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected are decreases in oil and gas prices or decreases in oil and gas production. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements.

