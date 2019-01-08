Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice on Submission of the Report of the Second Quarter in the Year Ending March 31, 2019 and Lifting of Designation of Shares of the Company under Supervision (under Confirmation)

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The shares of the Company are designated as shares under supervision (under confirmation) as of November 14, 2018 by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TSE") because the Company disclosed that the Company was unable to submit the report of the second quarter in the year ended March 31, 2018 by November 14, 2018, the due date of submission provided for in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act as set forth in the "Notice on the Delay of Submission of Second Quarter Earnings Report of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 and Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation)" as of November 14, 2018.

The Company submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau a correction report of the financial reports for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the year ended March 31, 2018 and quarterly reports from the first quarter in the year ended March 31, 2018 to the first quarter in the year ending March 31, 2019 as set forth in the "Notice on Submission of the Correction Report of the Past Financial Reports and Correction of Past Announcement of Closing, etc." as of December 13, 2018. A report of the second quarter in the year ending March 31, 2019, based on the correction of past closing was submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on this date and also the announcement of closing for the second quarter in the year ending March 31, 2019 was disclosed on this date.

Based thereon, TSE gave us the notice that designation of shares under supervision (under confirmation) would be lifted as of December 14, 2018.

The Company expresses its sincerest apologies to its shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders for any concern or inconvenience caused due to designation of shares under supervision.

