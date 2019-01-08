The global vertigo drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global vertigo drugs market is rising healthcare expenditure. As the healthcare sector is coping with advanced technologies to reach the root cause of specific health conditions, there has been a significant increase in healthcare expenditure over the last decade. Increasing healthcare expenditure delivers better facilities to the patients as well as provides great opportunities for vendors in the healthcare landscape. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the global vertigo drugs market along with the global pharmaceuticals market.

This market research report on the global vertigo drugs market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing e-commerce market as one of the key emerging trends in the global vertigo drugs market:

Global vertigo drugs market: Growing e-commerce market

The online sales of drugs for dizziness and associated health conditions including vertigo will be increasing significantly in the upcoming years. The significant reason for this has been the retailers' focused efforts on improving the online shopping experience through better online education and targeted marketing. This increases the comfort level of consumers who are buying these kinds of product category online. Moreover, the growth of the global vertigo drugs market significantly depends on factors such as the growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure. The penetration of products through e-commerce vendors will prove to be a boon to the global vertigo drugs market.

"Apart from the increasing healthcare expenditure, the growth of the global vertigo drugs market is expected to be positively impacted by the high prevalence of risk factors for vertigo, and the increasing geriatric population during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global vertigo drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global vertigo drugs market by product (antihistamines, phenothiazines, and benzodiazepines) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

