Grifols receives FDA approval of Erytra Eflexis, the latest advancement in scalable blood typing solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols, a leading producer of plasma- derived medicines and recognized leader in transfusion medicine, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Erytra Eflexis, a fully automated, benchtop analyzer. The system performs pretransfusion compatibility testing using DG Gel technology.

Erytra Eflexis expands the Grifols' portfolio of blood typing solutions and can be used as a stand-alone system or in combination with other Grifols blood typing portfolio solutions. Erytra Eflexis facilitates multiple lab configurations and its ease of use requires minimal laboratory technician interaction.

"Grifols' dedication to developing and distributing improved diagnostic solutions has been exceptionally successful this year," said Carsten Schroeder, President of Grifols Commercial Diagnostic Division. "Erytra Eflexis marks our seventh FDA diagnostic approval so far in 2018, and it's the third approval for our expanding blood typing portfolio. And, feedback from the European medical community continues to be positive since receiving the CE Mark in June 2017."

Erytra Eflexis incorporates two lab configurations in a single instrument so laboratories can select the solution best suited to various workflow needs and capacities. This smart, flexible and intuitive system optimizes workflow efficiency and improves daily workloads, providing laboratories with a high level of flexibility and adaptability. It's designed for enhanced quality control to support improved patient care.

Interchangeable sample and reagent linear racks allow easy, continuous loading of cards, reagents and samples. A benchtop, compact model, Erytra Eflexis features real random access with a capacity of up to 200 cards, 72 samples and 46 liquid reagents. The transparent casing provides a clear view of the simple internal organization and processes.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of legacy dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Grifols produces essential plasma-derived medicines for patients and provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with the tools, information and services they need to help them deliver expert medical care.

Grifols' three main divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic and Hospital - develop, produce and market innovative products and services that are available in more than 100 countries.

With a network of approximately 250 plasma donation centers, Grifols is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life- threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products designed to support safety from donation through transfusion. The Hospital Division provides intravenous (IV) therapies, clinical nutrition products and hospital pharmacy systems, including systems that automate drug compounding and control drug inventory.

Grifols is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and has 20,000 employees in 30 countries.

In 2017, sales exceeded 4,300 million euros. Grifols demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to research, development and innovation.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the US NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

