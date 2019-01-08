Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-08 / 13:22 *Senvion converts 300 MW contract in India into firm order * *Hamburg: *Senvion confirms the firm order conversion of the 300 MW contract with alfanar India. The signing of the order for the Bhuj project was announced at the beginning of December 2018. The project scope includes a full EPC of 131 Senvion 2.3M130 turbines that will be installed in the second quarter of 2020 as well as a full operations and maintenance (O&M) contract over ten years. The wind project in Gujarat is part of the Round 5 bidding of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited - a company of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. In addition to this project, Senvion and alfanar already signed another firm order of 300 MW project in India earlier. Within the last calendar year Senvion's total order book in India reached over 1 GW, including 730 MW firm orders. The 300 MW order was booked as firm end of December 2018, being cash effective in the first week of January 2019. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *About alfanar:* With a global renewable development portfolio in PV, CSP, wind technologies and waste to Energy projects of 1.7 GW, alfanar renewable and water projects has an aggregated value of $2 bn on-going projects under various stages, including development and financial closure. alfanar is delivering turnkey projects globally for renewable power generation projects in the UK, Spain, India and Egypt. The company is solely focused on enriching the value chain of project development inclusive of development, financing, design, EPC, testing & commissioning and Operation & maintenance for Conventional/renewable/water projects globally. alfanar's strong portfolio consists of Electrical Products Manufacturing, Construction, Engineering Services and Renewable projects development. alfanar's facilities and projects are spread worldwide, including Spain, Germany, UK, Italy, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Turkey and Egypt. *Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *Senior Manager Corporate Communications* Katrin Rosendahl phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 mobile: +49 173 3687 185 email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. 2019-01-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange End of News DGAP Media 764143 2019-01-08

January 08, 2019 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)