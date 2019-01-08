

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) said that it has been awarded contracts by the UK Home Office Visas and Immigration department for two regions of the new Asylum Accommodation and Support Services Contract or AASC, being the North West of England and the Midlands & East of England.



For the two regions in aggregate the total contract value is estimated to be around 1.9 billion pounds over a 10-year term and this value will be initially added to order book; the final contract value will reflect the actual Service User volumes and indexation adjustments over the life of the contract, the company said.



Under AASC, Serco will be responsible for the provision of properties for initial and dispersed accommodation requirements, for transportation to and from properties, and for a range of other services to support the welfare of asylum seekers.



In the two regions for which Serco has been selected, there are currently about 20,000 asylum seekers living in more than 5,000 properties.



