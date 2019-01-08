Shout! Factory TV Creates Linear OTT Feed With Amagi CLOUDPORT

BANGALORE, India, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that Shout! Factory TV has selected its award-wining Amagi CLOUDPORT channel playout platform to manage playout for its linear TV channel and deliver its feed to Xumo and Twitch platforms in the U.S.

Shout! Factory TV is a next-generation digital channel offering cult and classic TV and film that shape today's pop culture. The network has a library of over 2,000 hours of programming that includes TV shows such as Mystery Science Theater 3000, Father Knows Best, and Super Sentai; films such as Sophie's Choice, Rock N Roll High School, and Kentucky Fried Movie; animation including Goode Family; comedy specials from Steve Martin and Kathy Griffin, variety shows such as The Dick Cavett Show, and original programming such as Backlot, among others.

"For a rapidly expanding digital channel such as ours, we need a broadcast technology partner who can understand and respond to our unique needs," said Gene Pao, Senior Vice President- Digital at Shout! Factory. "Amagi, through its high-quality cloud broadcast technology, gives us the distinct advantage to manage our content, playout and delivery to multiple vMVPD platforms as per our business needs with a very short time-to-market. We are now able to deploy a Cable TV-like quality and reliable TV experience for our viewers."

As a result of CLOUDPORT implementation, Shout! Factory TV is able to move all of its content to a secure AWS public cloud instance, create playlists, add dynamic graphics, manage schedules, playout and monitor the channel - all through a simple yet advanced remote web interface. A true cloud playout, Amagi CLOUDPORT gives the flexibility to spin up new channels and deliver them to leading vMVPD platforms such as Xumo and Twitch.

"Digital channels are aggressively pushing the envelope in creating best-in-class viewer experience. We are proud to partner with Shout! Factory TV to launch their linear TV channels on digital platforms," said Deepakjit Singh, CEO, Amagi. "We have been at the forefront of broadcast technology innovation and driving cloud adoption among traditional broadcasters in recent years. So, it's equally delightful to be able to ride the next wave of broadcast revolution in supporting new-age digital channels like Shout! Factory TV cater to diverse audience needs," added Deepakjit Singh.

Amagi has deployments in 40+ countries and delivers more than 160 channels to audiences worldwide. In addition to Shout! Factory TV, Amagi clients include industry heavyweights such as Turner Broadcasting, Viceland, Discovery, Viacom18, Quest TV, Zee TV, and digital networks - Cinedigm, TYT Network, DOGTV and more.

For more information about Amagi and its cloud-based broadcast solutions, visit http://www.amagi.com.

About Amagi (www.amagi.com )

Amagi is the world's leading cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 3,000+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

About Shout! Factory TV

Shout! Factory TV is a premiere digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. With a uniquely curated entertainment library, the channel offers an unrivaled blend of cult TV shows, movies, comedy, original specials and more - presenting an exciting entertainment alternative to major streaming services. Shout! Factory TV's programming leverages a distinctive library of pop culture-defining entertainment curated from Shout! Factory, Westchester Films, Timeless Media Group, Scream Factory, major studios, independent producers and other sources from around the world. Whether reliving childhood memories or discovering television series, movies and comedy specials for the first time, Shout! Factory TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of screens and platforms, online at ShoutFactoryTV.com on smartphone devices, tablets and connected TV, and on the Roku player and Apple TV. Shout! Factory TV also is available as a branded channel on streaming services Amazon Channels, Twitch, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Xfinity on Demand, Popcornflix, Hulu, Watchback, VRV, Jukin Media/FailArmyTV, Vewd and Xumo.

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: sanjay@amagi.com



Shout! Factory TV Contact:

Shannon Meehan

Manager, Publicity

Email: smeehan@shoutfactory.com

