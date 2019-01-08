StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, announced today that it has appointed storage industry executive Brian Grainger as its worldwide chief revenue officer (CRO) and the newest member of its board of directors. Grainger brings more than 25 years' experience in storage industry leadership roles with a demonstrated history of building and expanding highly profitable sales organizations into more than 70 countries.

"StorMagic is accelerating its edge computing focus by initiating several shifts across the company, including this key appointment of Brian Grainger as CRO and a member of our board," said Hans O'Sullivan, founder and CEO of StorMagic. "Brian has a proven track record of leading global sales teams and multiplying revenues, and we're looking forward to his contributions and strategic input as a member of the board."

StorMagic's industry momentum continues with the company's first-time inclusion in the November 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. The Gartner research report estimates that by 2022, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the traditional, centralized datacenter or cloud, up from less than 10 percent in 2018.*

StorMagic's SvSAN is a lightweight, software-defined storage solution designed specifically for edge computing environments and small datacenters. These customers typically have limited IT staff and want to significantly reduce cost and complexity by eliminating physical storage area networks (SANs) and simplifying their environments. SvSAN makes virtual SANs simple for more than 1,000 customers globally, some with hundreds or thousands of individual sites.

"StorMagic SvSAN's functionality, performance, uptime capability and price point make it the ideal solution for edge computing and small datacenter customers who want easy-to-use solutions," said Brian Grainger, CRO and member of the board of directors, StorMagic. "Customers will no longer tolerate the complexities inherent in traditional IT solutions-and SvSAN delivers a simple approach to IT at the edge."

Grainger's appointment as StorMagic's CRO and member of the board of directors is effective immediately. Grainger has held storage industry sales leadership positions for more than two decades, most recently with Spectra Logic, where he served as chief sales officer.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure" by John McArthur, Kiyomi Yamada, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, 27 November 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. StorMagic was founded on the concept that technology has become way too complex, and its core mission is to make the complex simple. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

