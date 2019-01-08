GN Hearing now launches the world's first hearing solutions that intuitively adapt to the hearing aid user's personal preferences in any given sound environment. This innovative breakthrough technology employs GN's artificial intelligence (AI) solution in tandem with Apple's Siri virtual assistant. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, the world's largest and most influential technology event.

Yet another industry first from GN, it follows the company's long-standing commitment to progressing hearing aid technologies through extensive research and development programs. This new offering follows years of investment in GN's dedicated inhouse AI research center, investments in AudEERING and extensive collaboration with other partners and academic research institutes. The launch extends GN's innovation footprint and partnership philosophy in the hearing care industry by offering the most intuitive and personalized hearing solution.

"At GN, we believe that technology is at its best when it helps address people's everyday needs and challenges. Employing AI technology in GN's products brings this specific technology and innovation to the hearing aid space and is the first step in the journey to create a seamless hearing experience that will allow hearing aid users to 'forget' that they are wearing one. This is core to GN's purpose of making life sound better," says Marcus Desimoni, CFO of GN and Interim CEO of GN Hearing.

The new, life-enhancing offering is an added benefit to the company's latest and innovative 2.4 GHz product portfolio from ReSound and Beltone, and it will be reaching users in February 2019. Through our use of AI, we expect to deliver a continuous stream of new user benefits through future software releases. This will enable our users to always be at the forefront of innovation by updating existing GN Hearing instruments with new features.

When GN was established 150 years ago, the company introduced the world's first telegraph line from Europe to Asia, creating the internet of its time. It is this same pioneering spirit that is being applied today to transform lives, helping people hear more, do more and be more than they ever thought possible.

About GN

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ReSound is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

