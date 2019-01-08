SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Data Center Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Most of the end-user sectors are integrating the IoT technology in their business infrastructure which is expected to drive the demand for data storage and analysis facilities, globally. This will accelerate the spend growth momentum for this category. According to this market intelligence report, the data center services is extensively leveraged by the cloud services which are now widely being adopted across the globe.

The preference for digitization of the BFSI sector and growing stringency of data storage regulations will accelerate the category spend growth rate in APAC. Statistics state that the spend growth rate in APAC has already crossed $44 billion last year.

"Bundling of services is one of the key strategies to reduce excess spend while purchasing data center services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "It also reduces management complexities by simplifying the process of managing multiple stakeholders for different purposes," added Tridib.

This data center services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Engaging with suppliers that offer value-added services will maximize cost savings

Rising cost of power will be a crucial cause of concern for suppliers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technologycategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Threat of new entrants

Category enablers

