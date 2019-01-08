Netcracker Recognized by Stratecast/Frost & Sullivan for Leadership in the CSP Monetization and the Partner Management Markets

The Netcracker 12 suite of forward-looking, integrated solutions have allowed the company to expand its customer base and revenue opportunities

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global communications service provider (CSP) monetization and CSP monetization for the partner management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Netcracker Technology with the 2018 Global Stratecast/Frost & Sullivan Growth Excellence Leadership Award and the 2018 Global Stratecast/Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award, respectively. Over the last six years, Netcracker has experienced more than 16% revenue growth, or approximately five times the market average, in the in the CSP monetization market and it has captured nearly 29% of the partner management market.

Netcracker has been part of the top four CSP monetization suppliers since it acquired Convergys in 2012. While the acquisition was responsible for its induction into the CSP monetization market, its growth since then has been largely organic. Its customer-centric, single-supplier operations, orchestration, data analytics and monetization (ODAM) solution suite, Netcracker 12, offers an unparalleled range of valuable business and operations support capabilities far beyond mere end-to-end monetization. Every major ODAM function of Netcracker 12 works seamlessly with other functions without the integration challenges common in earlier CSP business and network operations.

"The success of the Netcracker 12 suite has enabled the company to steadily climb the rankings in Stratecast's report series, from the fifth spot in 2010, to the fourth in 2011-2012, third in 2015, tied for second in 2016, and finally, the sole second in 2017," said Brian Cotton, Partner, SVP. "Its future-proof solutions and services will ensure that it remains relevant even when the market evolves. CSPs will have to deal with several monetization issues as they embrace virtual networks, digital transformation, and 5G-based customer services. While an installed base of operations support system/business support system (OSS/BSS) solutions may present business management capabilities, they may prove inadequate to address new business management needs. Netcracker will thrive in such scenarios as its solution capabilities and delivery experiences are scalable."

Within the partner management sector in particular, Netcracker has established clear dominance and captured 10% more shares than its closest competitor. Geographic differentiation has given the company an important competitive advantage in its partner management product; following the acquisition of Netcracker by its parent company, NEC, the latter transferred all of its monetization assets in Japan to former. These include mediation and partner management solutions.

"The large customer base inherited from NEC, in a country like Japan where mCommerce is extremely strong, has enabled Netcracker to dominate the global partner management segment by differentiating its product and generating substantial revenues," noted Cotton. "It has also allowed the company to create leading-edge technologies and incorporate them in its partner management offering. The success of its solutions has prompted it to re-invest in R&D and ultimately, position itself for complete market domination."

