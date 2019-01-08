

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc.'s (MET) board of directors said Tuesday that Michel Khalaf, president, U.S. Business and EMEA, will become MetLife's president and chief executive officer on May 1, 2019. Khalaf also has been appointed to the MetLife board effective May 1.



Steven Kandarian, who is retiring, will continue to serve as chairman, president and CEO through April 30, 2019.



Glenn Hubbard, currently MetLife's independent lead director, will become MetLife's non-executive chairman upon Kandarian's retirement. Hubbard joined the MetLife board in 2007 and became lead director in June 2017.



Khalaf has been MetLife's president of EMEA since 2011 and in July 2017 added responsibility for the company's U.S. Business.



In his expanded role, he has overseen the Group Benefits, Retirement & Income Solutions, and Property & Casualty businesses in the U.S.; Global Employee Benefits or GEB, MetLife's only horizontal business providing employee benefits solutions to local and multinational employers in 39 markets; and individual and group insurance businesses sold through agents, brokers, banks and direct channels in more than 25 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa or EMEA.



Prior to taking on the leadership of EMEA, Khalaf was executive vice president and CEO of MetLife's Middle East, Africa and South Asia or MEASA region. He joined MetLife through its acquisition of American Life Insurance Co. or Alico from American International Group, Inc. (AIG) in 2010.



