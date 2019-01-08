

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - All eyes are on JOLTS report to be published this morning. Investors are trying to assess the impact of China-U.S. trade talks as well as the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong un to China.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 164.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 42.50 points.



The U.S. major averages closed higher on Monday. The Dow rose 98.19 points or 0.4 percent to 23,531.35, the Nasdaq surged up 84.61 points or 1.3 percent to 6,823.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.75 points or 1.7 percent to 2,549.69. On the economic front, International Trade report for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $53.9 billion, while it recorded a deficit of $55.5 billion last month.



Redbook report for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior week's Store Sales were up 9.3 percent.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. In October Job Openings were 7.079 million.



3-year Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index slid 0.26 percent to 2,526.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.15 percent to 25,875.45.



Japanese shares ended on a positive note. The Nikkei average gained 165.07 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 20,204.04 while the broader Topix index closed 0.39 percent higher at 1,518.43.



Australian markets closed notably higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 39.20 points or 0.69 percent to 5,722.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended higher by 38.80 points or 0.68 percent at 5,783.30.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 65.17 points or 1.37 percent, the German DAX is gaining 90.87 points or 0.84 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 62.65 points or 0.92 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 111.77 points or 1.31 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.02 percent.



