Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a systematic and comprehensive series of in silico guided design, synthesis and potency screening of a library of carefully designed peptide constructs intended for development as non-addictive analgesics.

Through this meticulous process we have identified no less than five novel peptide constructs, which preferentially target the receptor subtype which is of interest to the Company and is purported to avoid addictive and tolerance-inducing side effects.

Furthermore, we confirm that this novel subset of peptides has demonstrated potency, in a well-accepted functional dose response assay, that is on par with clinically available agents, such as morphine.

PreveCeutical's peptide research program, led by the Company's Chief Research Officer, Dr. Harendra Parekh, is expected to further elaborate on this promising series of peptides, with the goal of employing design strategies that include a proprietary linker technology to enhance the analgesic peptides' stability, while maintaining their exceptional potency.

Dr. Parekh commented, "We are very pleased with this promising development, as a result of numerous iterations between our peptide design and cell-based screening efforts, we have now yielded a number of constructs which discriminate between the key pain receptors in the body, and importantly, avoid activation of those purported to lead to dependence."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

