Global workforce management leader's new brand reflects mission and investments to transform how organizations win the talent they need to grow.

Global workforce management leader ZeroChaos has rebranded to Workforce Logiq, marking the company's new mission to deliver the expertise, innovation and insight to reimagine and transform how organizations win the talent they need to grow.

"The ZeroChaos name served our clients well over the past 20 years," said Jim Burke, CEO of Workforce Logiq. "As organizations are demanding greater management, performance and financial control over their global workforce and talent supply chains, the Workforce Logiq brand better expresses the full value of what we do today combining human and data-driven intelligence to make workforce management easier for HR and procurement teams."

Workforce Logiq's solutions portfolio, including Managed Service Provider (MSP), Vendor Management System (VMS) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) programs, provides HR and procurement leaders with intelligence and insights to confidently manage their global workforce, improve bottom line performance and fuel growth.

The company's new tagline, Intelligence at Work, along with its new logo, were created to showcase the company's "IQ"-its focus on business intelligence, AI-powered and patented and patent-pending innovation and advanced recruiting models that deliver the edge to clients to pre-empt their competition in attracting, engaging and retaining global talent.

Backed by The Carlyle Group, a global alternative asset manager, Workforce Logiq was founded in 1999 as ZeroChaos and now operates in 50 countries with more than 1,000 employees.

"People are every organization's greatest asset. Finding, winning and managing talent has never been more critical to organizational success," said Cam Dyer, Workforce Logiq board member and Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) group at The Carlyle Group.

Julius Genachowski, Workforce Logiq board member, Carlyle Group Managing Director and former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission said, "Building on nearly 20 years of success, the Workforce Logiq team is an expert resource for customers and a voice for innovation and transformation in workforce management."

Learn more about Workforce Logiq, its mission, team and solutions at www.workforcelogiq.com

View our latest video, "Listening In An Unexpected Conversation."

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq the leading global workforce management company enables organizations to win the talent they need to grow. With customers in 50 countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time analytics and patent-pending, award-winning technologies, including Managed Service Provider (MSP), Vendor Management System (VMS) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions. The company helps clients attain greater management, performance and financial control over their talent supply chains. Powered by more than 1,000 workforce management experts, the company currently manages 15,000 global supplier relationships and USD $3 billion in spend globally. Workforce Logiq is headquartered in Orlando, Florida; its European headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden. Formerly operating as ZeroChaos, the company rebranded to Workforce Logiq in January 2019. For more information visit www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005316/en/

Contacts:

Kate Bachman

Corporate Ink for Workforce Logiq

Workforcelogiq@corporateink.com

617.969.9192 ext. 111