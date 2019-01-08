Kapsch, working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, is showcasing the latest generation of roadside ITS station platforms, fostering deployment for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS).

Kapsch introduced today the first configurable roadside ITS station platform for C-V2X direct communication, the RIS-9260, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. CES will take place from Tuesday, January 8 through Friday, January 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Based on the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, the new C-V2X-based intelligent transport system (ITS) station platform, also known as a roadside unit (RSU), is designed to connect vehicles with their environment, while enabling traffic infrastructure to support vehicles with the information needed to improve safety and efficiency and support autonomous driving. The Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.

To effectively run Cooperative ITS (C-ITS), road operators rely on the data transmitted by the vehicles. With automakers using different vehicle communication technologies, the implementation of different roadside ITS station platforms is needed. To help, Kapsch extends communication capabilities of its RIS-9x60 roadside ITS station platform with C-V2X technology capabilities utilizing the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution. The RIS-9260 is a configurable roadside ITS station platform.

Kapsch believes the availability of RIS-9260 will accelerate the commercial introduction of V2X communication and will be of special interest to road operators and cities as it unlocks the C-ITS deployment. Alexander Lewald, CTO of Kapsch TrafficCom says, "Our RIS-9260 roadside ITS platform is for our connected road solution. Beyond its use for roadsides, the solution comprises of V2X edge-computing and is a collaborative mobility platform, as well as an intuitive software development kit that allows road operators to develop V2X applications in a fast and agile way."

"With its superior performance, C-V2X will offer significant improvements in road safety and support for future autonomous vehicles and smart transportation systems," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to continuing our work with leading RSU providers like Kapsch to help accelerate the commercialization of the C-V2X direct communications using the 9150 C-V2X chipset solution. The automotive industry is innovating at an extraordinary rate and Qualcomm Technologies' C-V2X chipset solution is helping to lead the way."

Kapsch has long-term experience in deploying V2X roadside solutions and fostering intelligent transportation around the globe and has been instrumental in trials and deployments across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

RIS-9260 will be available for C-V2X deployments as of Q2/2019.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693,3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005596/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Alf Netek

Chief Marketing Officer Press Officer

Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna

Austria

T +43 50 811 1700

alf.netek@kapsch.net

Alexandra Vieh

Head of Marketing and PR, Global

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna

Austria

T +43 50 811 1728

alexandra.vieh@kapsch.net



Investor Contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna

Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net



