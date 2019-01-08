The Royal Canadian Mint Honours Bravery and Sacrifice by Dedicating Its 2019 Proof Silver Dollar to the 75th Anniversary D-Day

OTTAWA, Ontario, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

With each new year, the Royal Canadian Mint maintains the tradition of issuing an annual silver dollar to commemorate a story of national significance. This year, the Mint is proud to honour Canada's pivotal role in the successful Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 on the traditionally engraved 2019 Proof Silver Dollar - 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Designed by Simcoe-area artist Tony Bianco, the coin vividly depicts Canadians coming ashore under enemy fire. It is a poignant testament to the brave soldiers who risked all to help Canada and its allies win the Second World War. Multiple engravings of the letter "V" for victory in Morse Code further illustrate the magnitude of an incredible moment in military history.

Another powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by Canadians on D-Day can be found on the 2019 $100-Karat Gold Coin. Those who landed at Juno Beach, site of the Canadian offensive, are remembered by a simple boot print on a stretch of beach in Normandy, France, hallowed ground that will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of Canadians. Both these memorable keepsakes are available as of today.

Innovating with shape is another Mint hallmark that returns on the new fine silver "three-panel" coin set - Wings of Hope. Designed by artist David Caesar, two rectangular wafers flank a maple leaf-shaped centrepiece to produce a panoramic scene of a majestic Peregrine falcon with its wings outstretched over two familiar habitats. Natural cliffs appear to the left, while urban skyscrapers where many of these once-endangered birds nest, are shown to the right.

Other products, including several mainstays, launching in January include:

The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin - Early Canadian History: Arrival of the Europeans, designed by Alan Daniel ;

Pure Gold Coin - Early Canadian History: Arrival of the Europeans, designed by ; The 2019 Classic Canadian Uncirculated Set;

The 2019 Gift Sets, celebrating the themes "Born in 2019", "Married in 2019", "Happy Birthday" and "O Canada";

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Best Wishes on your Wedding Day, featuring a heart-shaped design by artist Sylvie Daigneault selectively plated in pink gold;

Fine Silver Coin - Best Wishes on your Wedding Day, featuring a heart-shaped design by artist selectively plated in pink gold; The 2019 $10 Fine Silver Coin- Welcome to the World;

Fine Silver Coin- Welcome to the World; The $3 Fine Silver Coin - Celebration of Love, featuring a crystal-enhanced bouquet of colourful flowers designed by Anna Bucciarelli ;

Fine Silver Coin - Celebration of Love, featuring a crystal-enhanced bouquet of colourful flowers designed by ; The double-thick 2019 $25 Fine Silver Piedfort - Timeless Icons: Loon, featuring a Pierre Leduc design;

Fine Silver Piedfort - Timeless Icons: Loon, featuring a design; The 2019 5-Ounce Fine Silver Coin - Big Coin Series: 10-Cent Coin, with selective gold plating on both obverse and reverse backgrounds;

Coin, with selective gold plating on both obverse and reverse backgrounds; The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin - Canadian Coastal Symbols: The Arctic, designed by Cathy Bursey-Sabourin ;

Pure Gold Coin - Canadian Coastal Symbols: The Arctic, designed by ; The 2019 $50 Fine Silver Coin - Symbolic Canada, featuring Adam Young's collage of Canadian symbols recalling the shape of a maple leaf;

Fine Silver Coin - Symbolic Canada, featuring collage of Canadian symbols recalling the shape of a maple leaf; The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Canadian Fauna: The Polar Bear, featuring a blend of vibrant colour and classic engraving in this W. Allan Hancock design;

Fine Silver Coin - Canadian Fauna: The Polar Bear, featuring a blend of vibrant colour and classic engraving in this W. design; The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - The Valiant One: Bald Eagle, also designed by W. Allan Hancock ;

Fine Silver Coin - The Valiant One: Bald Eagle, also designed by W. ; The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities: Niagara Falls , designed by Steve Hepburn ; and

Fine Silver Coin - Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities: , designed by ; and The crystal-enhanced 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin - Zodiac Series: Aquarius, featuring the work of Jori Van Der Linde .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of http://www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

