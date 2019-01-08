Nintex Seeks Online Entries for its 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Program

Awards will recognise Nintex Partners & Customers for innovative business solutions that transform how people work by leveraging Nintex process management and automation capabilities

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard in process management and automation, invites Nintex Partners and Customers who have developed innovative and impactful business solutions with Nintex to enter the 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program.

Entries are being accepted now through February 28, 2019 from any organisation who leverages Nintex Platform capabilities, including visual process mapping - Nintex Promapp, workflow automation, web forms and mobile apps, DocGen and process intelligence, to improve the way people work. Public and private sector organisations who have successfully deployed any combination of these technologies are encouraged to submit entries online at www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards.

"Our customers and partners achieve amazing business outcomes every day with the Nintex Platform," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "We are looking forward to recognising the most recent highly innovative solutions for driving process excellence and automation through our 2019 Nintex Solution Innovations Awards program."

Today more than 8,000 organisations across industries such as financial services, health and life sciences, manufacturing, government and others, turn to the Nintex Platform to manage, automate and optimise their sophisticated business processes from locations around the globe. 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners will be selected across geographies in March and publicly announced in April.

The Easy Digital Process for Submitting 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Entries

All 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award entries will include a brief description of challenges/project goals and details on how business outcomes were achieved utilising capabilities of the Nintex Platform, and ideally include both quantifiable and qualitative results.

Digital process automation innovations may include solutions built for on premise, hybrid or cloud deployment and feature integration with technology platforms like Microsoft, Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, Box and others.

Nintex Partners are encouraged to enter solutions on behalf of their customers. Each entry must include customer consent of the entry and the primary customer's contact information to ensure aligned consent.

A copy of the award entry form is available for download in order to draft a submission in Word before submitting the final entry online at www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

About the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

The Nintex Solution Innovation Awards recognise public and private sector organisations around the world for their business impact with the robust digital process automation capabilities of the Nintex Platform as well as those organisations who are driving process excellence through the use of Nintex Promapp, the platform's visual process mapping and management capability.

