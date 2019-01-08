DoubleVerify Partners with MoPub to Combat Mobile Ad Fraud

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019, a leading provider of monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. As part of the partnership, DoubleVerify will provide fraud detection and reporting for mobile app campaigns across MoPub's exchange - extending quality coverage for global advertisers and enabling MoPub to continuously refine the quality of its mobile ad inventory.



"DV's partnership with MoPub reflects our commitment to provide consistent, comprehensive quality coverage for global brand advertisers," said Matt McLaughlin, COO at DoubleVerify. "With ad spend increasingly concentrated in mobile, it's imperative that brands have clarity into the quality of mobile app inventory. We are proud of our partnership with MoPub, which expands the footprint of our fraud prevention capabilities and further distinguishes DV as the leader for mobile app verification."

As part of its industry-leading mobile app fraud solution, DoubleVerify identifies and screens the most significant types of in-app fraud, including background ad activity, hidden ads, app misrepresentation (spoofing) and measurement manipulation. In March 2017, DV received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its technology to detect and block sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for mobile app video and display advertising.

"Traffic quality is a top priority for MoPub and our clients, since invalid traffic (IVT) is an industry-wide concern," said Boris Logvinskiy, MoPub's Head of Product. "Partnerships are crucial to the effort. We believe that MRC-accredited vendors like DoubleVerify offer the expertise, technology, data integrity and service needed to help us maintain a clean exchange for the trillions of ad requests we facilitate."

For more information about DoubleVerify's mobile app capabilities, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

About MoPub

MoPub, a Twitter company, provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. Our flexible network mediation solution, leading mobile programmatic exchange, and years of expertise in mobile app advertising mean publishers trust us to help them maximize their ad revenue and control their user experience. MoPub Marketplace, our in-app exchange, enables DSPs and marketers to reach their audience through a powerful interface, strict supply quality and viewability measurement, and a transparent bidding experience. MoPub's world-class service brings strategic business insights and data-driven expertise to meet the evolving needs of publishers and buyers.

