The global adjustable bed base and bed set market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global adjustable bed base and bed set market is the growing residential construction market. Over the last three years, the global housing market has grown at a significant rate. The adjustable bed bases and bed sets have become popular among all newly-built residential establishments as they enhance the aesthetics of the interiors. The growing construction market will drive the demand for adjustable bed bases and bed sets across the globe.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for multi-functional adjustable bed base will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global adjustable bed base and bed set market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global adjustable bed base and bed set market: Growing demand for multi-functional adjustable bed base

The demand for luxury multi-functional furniture products is high. This arises from the need for comfortable furniture, particularly in offices as extended work hours require sitting for long durations and frequent access to mobile and laptop charging points can cause body aches. The vendors have introduced adjustable bed bases and bed sets with multiple features to address these needs.

"The rapidly evolving consumer demands have influenced manufacturers to introduce multifunctional and customized products, which are standardized and sold through online and offline channels. The rise in the number of residential dwellings will also promote the demand for adjustable bed bases and bed sets during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global adjustable bed base and bed set market: Segmentation analysis

This adjustable bed base and bed set market analysis report segments the market by end-user (residential and non-residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The residential segment held the largest adjustable bed base and bed set market share in 2018, accounting for around 79% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

