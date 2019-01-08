Transaction Network Services (TNS) is increasing its financial services offerings to include a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution that provides low-cost, secure connectivity to the TNS Secure Trading Extranet.

This new P2P VPN is a simplified solution which can help organizations significantly reduce the total cost of ownership of their VPN estate and allow TNS customers to reach TNS' extensive global financial community of interest.

Bill Versen, TNS' Chief Product Officer, said: "Our P2P VPN solution is an innovative new product for large global banks and technology vendors who are looking to outsource technology to service providers, helping them to reduce operational costs.

"We designed the P2P VPN option for financial institutions to benefit from a simple, low-cost alternative that eliminates costly on-premise equipment."

This P2P VPN expands TNS' already robust VPN offerings. For enterprises that require higher resiliency and proactive customer support, TNS continues to offer a managed VPN service.

Versen added: "TNS' P2P VPN can be connected in a matter of days and can avoid delays or challenges which can happen when transporting hardware to certain countries. It is also an excellent choice for organizations operating in Middle Eastern countries as it helps overcome their unique telecommunications issues."

Optimized for electronic trading, TNS' secure network is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners. Many of the world's most prominent and influential buy- and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues have selected TNS' network. Resilient connectivity is assured by there being no single point of failure across the TNS core network and by connected firms choosing from a variety of diverse physical connections.

The multi-asset class connectivity platform supports market data, FIX connectivity and all trading protocols. TNS' services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. TNS' team have been actively involved in the FIX Trading Community for many years and regularly participate in industry events and serve on working group committees. TNS is also a level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider. To find out more visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

