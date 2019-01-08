The global aquaculture cages market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global aquaculture cages market is rising consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich fish and fish products. The consumption of fish has a significant influence on the human diet as it contains essential amino acids. A high number of aquaculture products such as shrimp and salmon that are highly nutritious and good sources of essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals are obtained through cage aquaculture. There is an increase in the demand for fish and fish products due to their health benefits. This is driving the need for aquaculture production and subsequently, aquaculture cages.

As per Technavio, the growing end-user inclination toward HDPE aquaculture cages will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global aquaculture cages market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global aquaculture cages market: Growing end-user inclination toward HDPE aquaculture cages

The manufacturers of aquaculture cages offer significant differentiation in cage designs and models. The HDPE aquaculture cages have been gaining popularity among aquaculture farmers owing to the versatility of the materials used, comparatively limited capital requirement, and relative simplicity in the performance of various aquaculture operations. V endors are also concentrating on offering flexible and durable aquaculture cages.

"The major structural element of HDPE aquaculture cages is HDPE pipes. The HDPE pipes can be assembled in several ways to produce collars of different sizes and shapes. For instance, Garware Technical Fibres offers several varieties of HDPE aquaculture cages with diameters varying between 4 mm and 48 mm," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global aquaculture cages market: Segmentation analysis

This aquaculture cages market analysis report segments the market by environment (freshwater aquaculture cages and marine and brackish water aquaculture cages), product (floating aquaculture cages and fixed aquaculture cages), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The freshwater aquaculture cages segment held the largest aquaculture cages market share in 2018, accounting for over 84% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

