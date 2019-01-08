Westinghouse Announces Initial Organizational Changes

Company to streamline to enhance customer value

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company, a global leader in nuclear technology, fuels and services, today announced the company will be implementing the first phase of organizational changes to enhance focus on its customer base and to strengthen its global services and supply chain management capabilities.

These organizational changes will strengthen Westinghouse's sales and delivery model by aligning accountability for product and service delivery with the regions and ensuring optimized global sourcing. The company expects to have all phases of the implementation completed by the beginning of the third quarter 2019.

"Westinghouse has been on a journey to transform the way in which we deliver our products and services to our customers in the most effective manner that will build value for the business," said President and Chief Executive Officer José Emeterio Gutiérrez. "The changes will be a catalyst as we continue to focus on strengthening the company's core business and our global supply chain, and continuously work toward a standard of excellence in quality, safety, client service and innovation."

Key enhancements include:

Creation of customer-focused business units serving the existing nuclear operating fleet with single points of accountability for both sales and delivery for existing nuclear operating plants.





Development of a new business unit with accountability for key growth areas related to the specific stages of plant lifecycle solutions including new plant delivery; plant deconstruction, decommissioning and remediation services; and government services.





Establishment of an operations delivery support function to build Global Supply Chain into a best-in-class organization that will support the business units through a robust procurement organization. This function will also provide global engineering, manufacturing and other technical capabilities in order to ensure our customers receive the full breadth of Westinghouse's global products, innovations and technical capabilities.

This strengthened business unit model is a further evolution of Westinghouse's operating model. Under this model, the Chief Operating Officer role has been restructured as part of a broader reorganization of the company. As a result, Chief Operating Officer Mark Marano has elected to retire.

Commenting on the transition, Gutiérrez stated, "Mark has done an outstanding job supporting the company during his tenure at Westinghouse and during our Chapter 11 process and beyond, as the Chief Operating Officer. We thank Mark for his leadership during this critical time in Westinghouse's transformation and for his service to the industry."

David Howell will be president of Americas Operating Plant Services with continued responsibilities for commercial execution, with the added responsibility of delivery. The change leverages David's strong operations background as well as the close relationships he has built with customers.

Bill Poirier will be president of the EMEA Operating Plant Services business unit on an interim basis while the company conducts an external search. A well-respected global industry leader with more than 44 years with Westinghouse, he has extensive experience in all aspects of civil commercial nuclear power. Bill has supported operating plants in Europe, as well the startup of several new plants in Asia. He has been an instrumental leader for Westinghouse in China throughout the company's construction and startup of the world's first AP1000 nuclear power plants.

David Durham will be president of the newly established Plant Solutions business unit, with accountability for the development of key growth areas related to the specific stages of the commercial nuclear plant lifecycle. These areas include his existing responsibilities of new plant delivery in which Westinghouse continues its business model by providing technology, engineering and procurement services in a deliberative manner, as well as government services. David will expand his responsibilities to include plant deconstruction, decommissioning and remediation services.

Pavan Pattada is a new addition to the Westinghouse leadership team as executive vice president, Global Operations Services. Most recently a senior executive with Eaton Corporation, he will lead the Global Operations Services organization with scope including Global Supply Chain, Nuclear Fuel, Global Components Manufacturing, Global Instrumentation and Control and Global Engineering Services. Under Pavan's leadership, these areas will become global operations and excellence hubs built to support the business units in their delivery of Westinghouse's products and services around the world while reducing costs.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Westinghouse is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) (EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $330 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

