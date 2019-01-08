"Asset optimisation as vital as new capacity," says Robbie Gibson Black Veatch's newly appointed UK Director for Renewable Energy

In 2018 renewable energy's share of UK electricity generation rose to 29 per cent. As renewables' role grows, "asset optimisation will be as vital as new capacity," says Robbie Gibson, Black Veatch's new UK Director for Renewable Energy.

"People expect a reliable energy infrastructure. By 2030, for example, between a fifth and a third of the UK's electricity is likely to come from offshore wind power. These new assets need to be skilfully managed," continued Gibson.

Black Veatch's renewable energy team has built its reputation on world-class consultancy and EPC projects in excess of 51 gigawatts (GW), covering all major renewable technologies such as wind, solar, biomass, marine and tidal energy. With long-term experience covering the full project lifecycle, Gibson gives the team added depth in asset creation and optimisation capabilities. Gibson's appointment complements the expertise in emerging technologies like marine energy with substantial experience in mature renewable technologies such as wind and solar.

"Our goal is to help clients ensure their assets outperform financial, service and environmental targets; using data and analytics to foster insight driven enhancements. Robbie's appointment will help us extend this offering further into the renewable energy sector," commented Scott Aitken, Executive Managing Director, Black Veatch Europe.

Asset management and renewable energy are currently among the fastest growing teams in Black Veatch's Europe business.

Robbie Gibson has a BEng in Mechanical Engineering with Electronic Systems from Glasgow Caledonian University, and an HND Aeronautical Engineering from James Watt College. He will be based at Black Veatch's Glasgow office. Robbie started his career with SgurrEnergy Ltd, helping to grow the business from 10 to 300 personnel before its sale to Wood Group.

Globally, Black Veatch has supported the development of 25 GW of solar energy and 26 GW of wind energy.

In March 2018, Black Veatch was engaged on a three-year technical and consultancy framework to support E.ON's UK Business Heat and Power Solutions' biomass and combined heat and power operations.

Black Veatch and MWH joint venture MBV Energy Recovery, is completing the commissioning phase of the design/build contract for a 21.5 MW (megawatts) waste-to-energy renewable energy plant at Ince Park, Cheshire.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2017 were $3.4 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

