Dorae Inc. Completes Series B Financing

Dorae Inc., the physical commodities cloud, has completed its USD 50 million valuation Series B financing to accelerate its global expansion.

Dorae's Series B participants include North American and European investors. Aethel Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dorae.

Ricardo Santos Silva, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Dorae commented, "We are very pleased with our advances in 2018 for governments and regulators to ensure that the benefits of automation and AI are broad and profound. In practical terms, this means minimising "disruption" in favour of emphasising interoperability and a smooth user experience. In these areas, we are the clear leaders, and this is the driving force for Dorae."

Dorae is the physical commodities cloud, leap-frogging market participants and other stakeholders in global trade from 1970s practices to the technology of tomorrow.

Aba Schubert, Co-Founder and CEO of Dorae added, "The difficult part of any automation process is the last 1%. It's like driverless cars. They are 99% ready, but they haven't yet changed our lives. At Dorae, we are already focused on the last 1% with our clients; we have earned their trust with our dedication to useable solutions. Bringing the latest technology to build practical paths to value for our clients in commodities, agriculture and adjacent industries is what Dorae is about."

Dorae has offices in Palo Alto, London, Azores and the Cayman Islands.

About Aethel Partners:

Aethel Partners is a multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm headquartered in London. Aethel's division dedicated to leading edge venture capital and artificial intelligence enabled businesses was responsible for the Dorae mandate.

