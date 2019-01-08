The global biotechnology reagents market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005445/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biotechnology reagents market from 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global biotechnology reagents market is the increasing R&D investments by federal agencies and biotechnology firms. Biotechnology companies and research organizations have been investing massive amounts on R&D activities to develop new technologies which will enhance their products. These companies are investing in proteomics, drug testing, high-throughput screening, and combinational chemistry, for the development of environment-friendly biotechnology reagents.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on emerging economies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global biotechnology reagents market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global biotechnology reagents market: Increasing focus on emerging economies

In emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil, there is an increase in the use of biotechnology reagents. The factors driving market growth include the rising chronic illnesses, an increase in annual income levels of people, increasing awareness among people on healthcare, and growing investments in the private healthcare sector.

"The need for diagnostic procedures has been increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes in emerging countries, which further results in determining the availability of treatment options. Most of the diagnostic treatment options demand the need for several test kits, which use biotechnology reagents to identify a specific anomaly and provide better treatment care with high accuracy," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global biotechnology reagents market: Segmentation analysis

This biotechnology reagents market analysis report segments the market by technology (chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, cell culture, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The chromatography segment held the largest biotechnology reagents market share in 2018, accounting for more than 32% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005445/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com