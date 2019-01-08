

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) and Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced a partnership to bring the Barbie franchise to theaters in its first ever live-action feature film, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie as Barbie. Robbie will also co-produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment Banner, alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap Entertainment.



Mattel noted that Barbie marks the first announced deal coming out of Mattel's newly-established Mattel Films, led by Academy Award-nominated producer Robbie Brenner, as well as the first collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX