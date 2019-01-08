Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) ("Plymouth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the Symbol: 4XA, WKN# - A2N8RH. Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. will continue to trade on the CSE under its existing symbol "PRT".

Trading on the Frankfurt market is an important milestone for Plymouth Rock. This allows for greater visibility and introduces the company to a global audience. Not only will this improve liquidity for shareholders, it will also bring Director, President and CEO Dana Wheeler's vision to bear.

Mr. Wheeler said:

"Our journey started April 15th, 2013 - the day of the Boston Marathon Attacks. Our team made a commitment to use our experience and expertise to deliver technologies that would detect threats and bad actors before their intentions became a tragic event. I know that these technologies can be deployed for simple-to-use, yet highly effective detection of threats. No doubt, stand-off detection of IED emplacements can lead to thousands of avoidable military and civilian casualties. The Plymouth Rock team is seriously focused on a near future where these horrific tools of terrorism no longer threaten our peacekeepers, law enforcement officers and the citizens they are pledged to protect. Our company takes great pride and conviction in what we are doing. We are moving aggressively to bring these technologies to the final product stage, so they can be quickly deployed wherever need requires."

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. is focused on developing technologies related to remotely detecting assault firearms and suicide bombs concealed on the person or a carry bag. Plymouth Rock focuses on detection methods without the need for a checkpoint or the compliance of the suspect who is being screened. Plymouth Rock's planned technologies encompass the very latest radar technologies for quickly detecting, locating and identifying the presence of threats.

Plymouth Rock's core technologies include: (1) Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings and places, such as airports, shopping malls, schools and sports venues ("Wi-Ti"); (2) A Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone ("MIRIAD"); and (3) A compact microwave radar system for scanning shoe's ("Shoe-Scanner").

