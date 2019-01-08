Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("American Creek") ("the Corporation") is pleased to report that the late fall exploration program conducted on its 100% owned Gold Hill property located in the Boulder Creek drainage, a tributary of the Wildhorse River east of Fort Steele, British Columbia has now concluded. The program included four diamond drill holes totaling 2,096 meters of drilling.

The drill program successfully intersected several syenite dike targets as well as significant intervals of highly altered, silicified rock associated with the dikes. The alteration includes but is not limited to sericitization, epidote alteration and silicification of sedimentary rocks adjacent to the dikes as well as large intersections of albitization alteration of the feldspars contained within the syenite dikes.

Minor crystals and amorphous galena, chalcopyrite and molybdenite are present in several sections of the core. It has been reported in British Columbia Geological Assessment Report 34920 (July 2015) by a P. Geo. as well as a trained and experienced prospector that there appears to be a relationship between galena deposition and the presence of gold.

The Gold Hill property covers approximately 836 hectares and is located along the eastern edge of the Kimberly Gold Trend. The property is road accessible by paved highway to Fort Steele and then by main logging roads to (and through) the property. Driving time from Cranbrook to the center of the property is less than one hour.

The property contains a significant portion of the Boulder Creek drainage, a tributary of the Wild Horse River which is considered to be one of the greatest gold rivers in the entire province. Gold rushes have taken place there since the 1860's that have yielded over 48 tonnes of reported gold, making it Canada's 4th largest placer producer. The majority of the gold recovered from the Wild Horse was located along a 6 km stretch between Boulder Creek (upstream) and Brewery Creek (downstream). Early efforts by prospectors to locate the source of the Wild Horse placer gold led explorers up Boulder Creek to what is now called the Gold Hill property.

Although lode gold was first found in the area by prospectors in the late 1800's, the Gold Hill property has not been the subject of any systematic modern exploration and prior to this program the property has never been drill tested. The apparent reason is that the property was tied up in Crown Grants for an extended period of time. Historic work conducted on the property in 1937 included drifting and sampling on the Big Chief prospect by The Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company (CM&S - which became Cominco and is now Teck Resources Ltd.). CM&S conducted a car sampling program in which samples taken every 5 feet (1.5 meters) of advance along 40 feet (12 meters) of tunnel returned an average of 0.43 ounces (12 grams) of gold per ton with additional silver and base metal values.

In addition, face samples taken by CM&S at 2 foot (0.6 meter) intervals along 22 feet (7 meters) of tunnel assayed 2.4 ounces per ton (68 grams) however, the face samples were likely subject to "nugget effect". The tunnel driven by CM&S veered off the mineralized zone to explore a different part of the structure (where the gold values stopped).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/41986_735c37a764fc4b89_001full.jpg

More pictures of the drill program can be viewed here in the Gold Hill Project photo gallery: https://americancreek.com/index.php/media-page/gallery/category/14-office

There are two main highly prospective targets on the property:

1. The Midas / Gold Hill prospect which is situated on the southern part of the property. The Midas is in an area of steep topography and is structurally controlled.

2. The Big Chief prospect which is situated on the northern portion of the property. The Big Chief is located on an area of moderate relief and is formed by hydrothermal activity from intruded syenite dikes of Cretaceous age.

The property is nominally divided into north and south portions by Boulder Creek which flows westerly through the property. This phase of the exploration program focused solely on a portion of the Big Chief prospect.

The drill core logging, sampling and splitting has now been completed and all core samples and rock grab samples have been shipped to Activision Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC for assay. Assay results will be released once they are received.

Frank O'Grady, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Gold Hill Project and for this news release.

Important Links

A summary of the Gold Hill project can be found here:

https://americancreek.com/images/Gold_Hill_Summary_2018.pdf

A recently completed NI 43-101 report on the Gold Hill project can be viewed here:

https://americancreek.com/images/Gold_Hill_Property.pdf

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.