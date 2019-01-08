The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has proposed a replacement for the flat rate FIT payment regime that is hard to argue with, as it is linked to the actual amount of electricity exported back into the grid.To paraphrase Christ, "Oh we, of little faith". Three weeks ago, we published a report about the findings of a controversial consultation exercise conducted by the U.K. government into a plan to end Britain's FIT regime. Revealing the government's Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) had opted to ignore the lion's share of responses to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...