HR Thought Leader Josh Bersin Joins Virgin Pulse CEO Advisory Board

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the largest global employee health and wellbeing company, today announced that renowned HR technology analyst and influencer Josh Bersin, has joined Virgin Pulse's CEO Advisory Board.

In this capacity, Bersin will collaborate with Virgin Pulse CEO, David Osborne, and senior Virgin Pulse leaders to expand awareness of the critical role employee health and wellbeing plays in driving employee engagement, productivity and business performance. He will also advise the company on messaging, positioning and product strategy to ensure alignment with the strategic needs of global CHROs and business leaders.

Bersin is a globally renowned research and technology analyst, public speaker and writer covering all aspects of corporate human resources. The founder of Bersin by Deloitte, a leading provider of research-based membership programs in HR, his expertise spans talent management, recruiting, leadership, technology, employee engagement and the intersection between work and life. Bersin is a frequent speaker at major industry conferences and a regular contributor to HR Executive, CLO, and Forbes.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh Bersin to the Virgin Pulse CEO Advisory Board," said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "A prolific HR analyst, researcher and writer, Josh is widely respected by CHROs around the world. He brings deep expertise and a forward looking-perspective on HR that will help ensure our solutions are aligned with the goals and priorities of HR leaders. Working with Josh, we will continue to shift the employee wellbeing conversation from one that has focused on episodic interventions and cost-containment, to one that is increasingly focused on the benefits of healthy workplace cultures, daily engagement and employee happiness, all of which drive business results."

"I am honored to be working with the Virgin Pulse executive team. Employee health and wellbeing are topping HR priority lists across the globe. Employees are feeling stressed, digitally overwhelmed, working more hours than ever before and sleeping less. At the same time, they are becoming more vocal about their health and wellbeing needs and are seeking solutions and support from their workplaces to help them manage these issues," said Bersin. "This is a wonderful mission for HR departments to champion. I look forward to helping HR leaders navigate this market and unlock the business value of employee health and wellbeing."

As a featured speaker at Virgin Pulse's Thrive Summit (https://www.thrivesummit.com/) conference this May in New Orleans, Bersin will share real-world examples of how investments in employee wellbeing are delivering value beyond physical health and driving stronger employee engagement, retention and performance across global workforces.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the world's largest, most comprehensive digital health, wellbeing and engagement company. Focused on driving personalized behavior change and results for individuals and organizations around the world, the company delivers the industry's only fully integrated digital platform, with benefits navigation and live coaching to support global clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle-from screening and assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable healthy habits. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse helps change lives and businesses for good, across more than 190 countries. Over 3,300 organizations around the world, representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, rely on Virgin Pulse solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. To learn more, visit Virgin Pulse (https://www.virginpulse.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/VirginPulse) or LinkedIn. (https://www.linkedin.com/company/Virgin-Pulse)

