Parsons Acquires OGSystems

PASADENA, California, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons today announced its acquisition of OGSystems, an innovative solutions provider with advanced technologies in geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation. OGSystems' core defense and intelligence customers include the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and Special Operations Command (SOCOM). Parsons' acquisition of OGSystems is the latest in a series of strategic investments and is the corporation's third acquisition in the past 14 months.

"Parsons' strategy is focused on disruptive, differentiated technologies demanded in high-growth, mission-oriented programs in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure sectors," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' Chairman and CEO. "The actionable intelligence that geospatial imagery and data analytics brings to Parsons' portfolio through OGSystems is a game changer. Whether informing our national security customers' mission planning or designing tomorrow's resilient smart city, Parsons now brings deeper intelligence expertise to the challenge."

Founded in 2004, and headquartered in Chantilly, VA, OGSystems (a General Catalyst Portfolio Company), has operations in Missouri, Oregon, and California. The company's VIPER Labs and Immersive Engineering techniques serve as the catalysts for deployment of geospatial systems and software, embedded system threat analytics and cloud engineering solutions. OGSystems' advanced hardware solutions include the PeARL family of sensors, combining industry-leading camera and optic lens technologies with our software solutions, yielding precise, very high resolution 2D and 3D aerial imagery.

"OGSystems will expand our position in critical markets, including space operations, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and beyond," said Carey Smith, Parsons' Chief Operating Officer. "Parsons' existing artificial intelligence and cloud computing expertise will augment OGSystems' support for customers demanding more efficiency in analyzing overwhelming volumes of geographic imagery and data."

Parsons' customers include numerous Department of Defense organizations, the Department of Energy, the Maryland Procurement Office and other intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure owners and operators throughout the world.

"OGSystems was founded and operated on one principle - providing impact to national security through innovation. We are proud of advancements like the PeARL full motion video 3D processing technology and 1000-fold reductions in security threat big data processing timelines," said Garrett Pagon, CEO and Co-Founder of OGSystems. "These are a direct result of everyone in the company taking personal responsibility for getting better every day and 'Owning the Outcome.'" Parsons' people-focused culture is delivering disruptive technologies to customers worldwide and is the ideal future home for like-minded OGSystems employees."

Omar Balkissoon, OGSystems Chairman and co-founder, added that "we have challenged the status quo and been on a fourteen-year trajectory as a change agent for defense and intelligence. Parsons' mentality is completely aligned with OGSystems, and provides the opportunity for us to continue making a difference with more customers on a bigger platform."

Parsons was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP. OGSystems was advised by Baird, Ropes & Gray LLP and Miles & Stockbridge P.C.

