Technavio analysts forecast the global glaucoma surgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing adoption of SLT as primary therapy is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global glaucoma surgery devices market 2019-2023. SLT is a highly effective first-line glaucoma therapy, which is effective as an adjunct therapy with drugs as well as an alternative therapy in cases of failed surgery and low effectiveness of drugs. SLT is recommended when ALT fails to deliver the expected clinical outcomes and it does not destroy cells but rather agitates cells.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global glaucoma surgery devices market is the increasing prevalence of glaucoma:

Global glaucoma surgery devices market: Increasing prevalence of glaucoma

Glaucoma is a chronic condition that involves an uncontrolled increase in IOP. The patients with glaucoma need to continue treatment for the rest of their lives. It can lead to progressive, irreversible vision loss and blindness and is the second-leading cause of blindness globally. Around one in every 10 people with glaucoma experience, vision loss and the increase in IOP is considered as a major risk factor for glaucoma progression.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "Globally, the prevalence of glaucoma is anticipated to increase from approximately 73 million patients in 2017 to 91 million in 2025. OAG is the most common form of glaucoma and accounts for approximately 70%-75% of all glaucoma cases. Around 50% of glaucoma patients are non-compliant to their medication. Laser surgery is recommended for people who fail to adhere to strict schedules of administering eye drops. Surgery is also recommended for patients when medication is unable to adequately control IOP."

Global glaucoma surgery devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global glaucoma surgery devices market research report provides market segmentation by product (MIGS devices, laser therapy devices, and conventional therapy devices) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The MIGS devices segment held the largest glaucoma surgery devices market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

