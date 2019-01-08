On October 4, 2018, the preference shares in Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (the "Company" or "Karlbergsvägen 77") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover bid from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB"). On December 13, 2018, SBB published a press release with information that the offer was accepted by approximately 99.2 percent of the total number of shares and approximately 99.9 percent of the votes in Karlbergsvägen 77 and that Karlbergsvägen 77 will complete the acquisition. Today, on January 8, 2019, the Company submitted an application to delist its preference shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the preference shares in Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (publ) (KV77 PREF, ISIN code SE0009470230, order book ID 135680) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emma Brolund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB