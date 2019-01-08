IOB llc: IOB LLC Receives Strategic Investment From SPiCE VC

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / SPiCE VC ('SPiCE'), the first fully tokenized venture capital fund, signed an investment agreement with IOB LLC ('IOB') on December 31, 2018. SPiCE invests cash and SPiCE tokens for an equity stake in IOB.

Earlier last month, Mr. Tal Elyashiv, Managing Partner and Co-founder of SPiCE, joined the IOB's Advisory Board. This investment recognizes the strong momentum of IOB and its ground-breaking DLT-based products in providing a new and complete solution for financial market oversight, compliance, and enforcement.

'We are very excited to bring SPiCE in as a Strategic Investor ahead of our upcoming Series A round,' said Yale ReiSoleil, IOB's CEO. 'Tal and his partners had figured out many intricate aspects of the next-generation asset class, the security tokens or digital securities. Having co-founded both SPiCE VC and Securitize, the compliance platform for digitizing securities on the blockchain, Tal and his partners are pioneers and experts on the complex and often confusing issues of the multi-jurisdiction regulation and compliance. Together, we believe in the tokenized asset as the 'stock 2.0' with its programmable, easy-to-transfer, easy-to-comply and easy-to-enforce features that are cost-effective, transparent and immutable, coupled with true and unmatched worldwide liquidity. IOB is looking forward to getting continued assistance and guidance from the SPiCE team in our core business as well as in converting the ERC20-based IOB token into a new compliant smart contract protocol token that many existing and future regulated security token exchanges will support.'

'We've got some amazing new financial market transparency, market analytics, and Smart Trading™ products in development,' continued Mr. ReiSoleil. 'So we are excited about the year ahead. As one of the few fintech companies currently seeking meaningful sales and revenue streams, we remain very optimistic about IOB's prospects for long-term growth.'

Mr. Elyashiv said: 'As a recognized pioneer and leader in the field of tokenized securities, SPiCE fosters growth and innovation of this ecosystem with capital and expertise, focusing on early-stage opportunities with strong teams, who have the vision and ability to change the world using distributed ledger technology. Having started early 2017, when tokenized securities were just a distant idea, SPiCE developed much of the concepts, as well as the legal and regulatory structure used by the industry today and built the first generation of the technology. Today, SPiCE tokens are the first digitized securities to be traded on a fully regulatory compliant marketplace for digitized securities.'

'SPiCE is excited to partner with IOB, who's vision and products, through the PoET protocol, bring much-needed transparency, better analysis, and compliance to trading markets - both traditional securities and digital asset trading. IOB is certainly a worthy addition to our portfolio of companies, breaking new grounds in building the ecosystem of the tokenization industry,' added Mr. Elyashiv.

About IOB LLC:

IOB (www.iob.llc) recognized its pre-sale token as a security token in 2017 and started seeking regulatory approval through existing securities laws and regulations in several major countries in 2018. IOB is committed to providing a complete record of all market activities to market regulators, broker-dealers, market makers, funds, professional traders, and all other market participants who are involved in the stock, commodity and financial futures markets, as well as in the nascent crypto exchanges, around the world through its PoET protocol, the IOB Financial Market Compliance and Oversight Solutions, and the IOB Analytics products.

About SPiCE VC:

SPiCE (www.spicevc.com) is a venture capital fund that is focused on companies building the ecosystem of the tokenization industry. SPiCE is the first fully tokenized VC fund, providing liquidity from day one to its investors.

