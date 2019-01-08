Social Life Network, Inc: FutPost.com Soccer Social Network Announces Greg Tella as President

FutPost.com Soccer Social Network connects MLS players, coaches, youth leagues and soccer fans together

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today the addition of Greg Tella as FutPost president. FutPost.com is an A.I. and Blockchain powered soccer social network that connects the more than 17 million coaches and players together here in the United States and Canada.

"Greg Tella, formerly a coach for the San Jose Earthquakes, joins FutPost with a wealth of experience as a leader in Major League Soccer, as well as an impressive business background from working in Silicon Valley as an asset manager overseeing a $100 million fund,' said Social Life Network's CEO, Ken Tapp. " The addition of Greg to the FutPost management team is a huge win for us, and we are excited to support the growth of FutPost.com with Greg at the helm,' adds Tapp.

Mr. Tella joins an already impressive management team at FutPost, which includes MLS players Quincy Amarikwa from the Montreal Impact, Francois Affolter from the San Jose Earthquakes, Marc Pelosi formerly with the San Jose Earthquakes , Marvell Wynne formerly with the Colorado Rapids, and Chris Wondolowski from the San Jose Earthquakes.

FutPost.com will be debuting their new mobile app at the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Chicago Illinois from January 10th through the 12th, during the 2019 MLS draft.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. The social network platform meets the growing demand for social technology in the Cannabis, residential Real Estate, and many sports verticals including Tennis, Soccer, Hunting & Fishing. The individual social networks service niche industries that are made up of 100's of millions of online users world-wide.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai/.

