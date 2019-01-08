Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) -CannaOne Technologies (CSE: CNNA) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "3CT". The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol "CNNA".

"Our platform can act as a complete turnkey software solution for any global online cannabis business, capable of continually providing the comprehensive information, management tools and dynamic analytics needed to satisfy the unique challenges that the industry faces. BloomKit is more than just technology, however; it is driven by a community of like-minded pioneers who are passionate about our craft and the ethical business practices that we deploy to ensure the satisfaction and success of our clients. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will give CannaOne increased access to European and other international investors, and positions our Company well for international growth and development opportunities," said CEO, Solomon Riby-Williams.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

CannaOne's Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing follows the October 21, 2018 listing of CannaOne's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About CannaOne

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. The Bloomkit product was developed with modular dynamic features in mind, such as the capability to offer unique themed online storefronts for dispensaries, to inherently monitor and track pick-up and delivery logistics, and to deliver historical and current trending analytics to ensure optimal management of medical and recreational sales channels. These functionalities inherently ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction and the adaptability of Bloomkit, to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affords it the ability to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.

On behalf of the Board of CannaOne Technologies Inc.

"Solomon Riby-Williams"

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Solomon Riby-Williams

Chief Executive Officer

solomon@bloomkit.co

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of CannaOne to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. CannaOne will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S.A. NEWSWIRES