In the wake of a COP24 climate change conference which emphasized the need to wind down fossil fuel exploitation rapidly, Kuwait is turning to PV as a sustainable solution - of ramping up its oil production.With Kuwait one of just four nations holding up the adoption of the findings of an apocalyptic climate change report at the recent COP24 conference in Katowice, the latest news to emerge from the small but oil rich Gulf state will come as little surprise to opponents of fossil fuel exploitation. The Zawya.com Middle East news website yesterday carried a report taken from Kuwait's Al-Anba daily ...

