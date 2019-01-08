The Center for Medical Technology Policy Names Donna Messner, PhD, New Chief Executive Officer

BALTIMORE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP) announced today that its current President, Donna Messner, PhD, will become CMTP's new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2019. She will succeed Sean Tunis, MD, MSc, the organization's founder, who will remain at CMTP as a Senior Strategic Advisor.

Messner has served in a variety of leadership roles since joining CMTP in 2011. She has led the Green Park Collaborative (GPC), CMTP's flagship initiative, bringing clarity to clinical evidence requirements for molecular diagnostics, genomics, oncology, and neurology, and overseeing work on real-world evidence, alternative payment models, and other topics. Messner has worked closely with Dr. Tunis as part of CMTP's senior leadership, joining in strategic planning, running operations, and building a talented staff.

"Donna Messner has been an exemplary leader at CMTP, and we are thrilled she will continue to apply her unique talents to expand CMTP's impact and deepen its contributions to the field," said Mark Gibson, Chair of the CMTP Board of Directors.

"I look forward to what's ahead," said Messner. "Our new strategic plan focuses on building our core outcomes program while continuing ongoing priorities. We have an amazing team in place and a vibrant portfolio of projects."

Under Dr. Tunis's leadership, CMTP has become an established, national leader working toward a health care system where patients, clinicians, health care policymakers, and payers are engaged in clinical research, ensuring they have the evidence they need to make informed health decisions. "I am tremendously proud of what the CMTP has accomplished during the last decade," said Tunis, who will remain substantively engaged as a member of the CMTP Board. "I'm looking forward to stepping back from day-to-day management responsibilities to pursue new ideas and projects, while continuing to advise CMTP on ongoing projects and the next generation of programs."

"CMTP has covered important ground during the last 10 years," added Mark Gibson. "I'm excited about Donna and her team's plans to ensure the priorities of patients and other key stakeholders are accounted for in all research for new medical technologies."

About the Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP)

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, CMTP is a non-profit organization working to strengthen the quality, relevance, and efficiency of clinical research. Visit www.cmtpnet.org for additional information.