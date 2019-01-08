Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):

Total number of shares 12,127,425 Number of real voting rights*

(excluding treasury shares**) 12,054,591 Theoritical number of voting rights*

(including treasury shares**) 12,104,225

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

