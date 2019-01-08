Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - December 31, 2018

LYON, France, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut(1) voting rights
|Total of net(2) voting rights
|December 31, 2017
|17 937 559
|19 545 443
|19 542 943
|January 1, 2018
|17 940 035(3)
|19 543 919(3)
|19 541 419
|February 28, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 546 219
|19 543 719
|March 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 546 221
|19 543 721
|April 30, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 554 221
|19 551 721
|May 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 543 991
|19 541 491
|June 30, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 991
|19 523 491
|July 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 991
|19 523 491
|August 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 991
|19 523 491
|September 30, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 741
|19 523 241
|October 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 741
|19 523 241
|November 30, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 606
|19 523 106
|December 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 606
|19 523 106
|(1)
|Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
|(2)
|Without treasury shares
|(3)
|The number of shares and voting rights increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises and or end of vesting periods of free shares which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.