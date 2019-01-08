sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - December 31, 2018

LYON, France, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut(1) voting rights Total of net(2) voting rights
December 31, 201717 937 55919 545 44319 542 943
January 1, 201817 940 035(3)19 543 919(3)19 541 419
February 28, 201817 940 03519 546 21919 543 719
March 31, 201817 940 03519 546 22119 543 721
April 30, 201817 940 03519 554 22119 551 721
May 31, 201817 940 03519 543 99119 541 491
June 30, 201817 940 03519 525 99119 523 491
July 31, 201817 940 03519 525 99119 523 491
August 31, 201817 940 03519 525 99119 523 491
September 30, 201817 940 03519 525 74119 523 241
October 31, 201817 940 03519 525 74119 523 241
November 30, 201817 940 03519 525 60619 523 106
December 31, 201817 940 03519 525 60619 523 106

(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)Without treasury shares
(3)The number of shares and voting rights increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises and or end of vesting periods of free shares which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.

