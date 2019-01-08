

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation held steady in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November.



Cheaper airline tickets and car fuels damped inflation in December, the agency said.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 1.9 percent in December from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



The average CPI inflation in 2018 rose to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in 2017. Inflation was the highest since 2013.



Average HICP inflation accelerated to 1.6 percent, which is highest reading since 2013, from 1.3 percent in 2017.



