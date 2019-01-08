ALTAMIR: Half-year review of Altamir's liquidity agreement

Paris, 8 January 2019 - Under Altamir's liquidity agreement with Oddo BHF, the liquidity account at 31 December 2018 contained the following:

40,000 shares

shares 182,716 euros.

For reference, the liquidity account at 30 June 2018 contained the following:

26,486 shares

shares 361,534 euros.

NB: The liquidity contract has been suspended between 4 May and 10 September 2018, due to the tender offer for Altamir's shares.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of around €900m. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners France and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in Continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

