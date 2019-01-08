

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation held steady in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Inflation was 3.4 percent in December, same as in November. In October, inflation was 4.4 percent. A year ago, inflation was 3.4 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by housing, which contributed nearly 40 percent of the total increase of the index. Electricity prices rose 18.4 percent.



In November, consumer price index dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month, after a fall of 0.5 in the previous month.



The average inflation of 2018 was 3.4 percent, same as in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX