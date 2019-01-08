sprite-preloader
08.01.2019
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

London, January 8

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dealing by a Director
08 January 2019

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 08 January 2019, the Company was notified that Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased 2,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 08 January 2019 at a price of £1.866500 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 20,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.



Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


