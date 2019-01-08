

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Major news broadcast networks have agreed to air President Donald Trump's address to the nation Tuesday night on what he describes as a national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border.



With no end in sight for the partial government shutdown as both sides stick to their stand over funding the Mexican border wall, Trump is set to speak from the Oval Office at 9 PM ET.



The White House had requested major broadcast networks to pre-empt their prime-time programming to air Trump's address.



But it was not sure how many of the outlets would incline to honor airtime requests.



ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News and Fox Business have reportedly confirmed by Monday evening that they would carry the president's remarks.



In addition to the national address, the White House has scheduled a presidential travel to the border later this week.



'President Donald Trump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon,' Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Twitter Monday.



As the stalemate over the proposed Mexico border wall entering third week, the stubborn President is mulling declaring an emergency in order to bypass congressional approval for his demand for border wall funding.



Trump has been hyping fears about violence stemming from the US-Mexico border since the days of his presidential campaign.



Democratic lawmakers have taken an adamant stand against providing funding for the border wall, with new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling the proposal 'immoral.'



The shutdown, which began on 22 December, has affected a part of the government. Some 800,000 federal employees have been temporarily laid off or forced to work without pay, while many government institutions are closed down.



