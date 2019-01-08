BH Global Limited - Annual Buy-Back allowance

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Annual Buyback Allowance

08 January 2019

Pursuant to the changes made to the Company's management agreement with Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (the "Manager") with effect from 1 April 2017, the Company is entitled to buy back up to an aggregate number equal to 5% of the shares of each class in issue as at 31 December 2018 being 137,035 US Dollar shares and 990,378 Sterling shares without triggering a 2% payment to the Manager in calendar year 2019. In addition, the Manager has agreed that the Company's unused 2018 Annual Buyback Allowance being 150,222 US Dollar shares and 281,869 Sterling shares can also be rolled forward for use in 2019, such that the Company can repurchase 287,257 US Dollar shares and 1,272,247 Sterling shares without payment to the Manager in 2019.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001